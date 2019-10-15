Death of K-pop star Sulli prompts questions over cyber-bullying
She was one of only a few celebrities to be publicly pro-choice when South Korea legalized abortion this year, was open about her own mental health struggles and insisted women shouldn’t have to wear bras if they found them uncomfortable.
Those actions won 25-year-old K-pop singer Sulli praise — but also made her the subject of harsh online criticism.
Now, a day after her apparent suicide, her death has prompted an outpouring of grief and calls to curb the cyber-bullying stars can be subject to when they stray outside the K-pop industry’s traditional norms.
From being candid about her own relationships — unusual in the world of K-pop, where stars are encouraged to keep quiet about romance — to being openly pro-choice and an advocate of the “free the nipple” movement, Sulli was known for subverting expectations of female K-pop stars.
But her opinions often made her a target of online trolls, particularly by anti-feminists, said CedarBough Saeji, an expert in Korean culture and society at the University of British Columbia.
“She was brave,” Saeji said on Tuesday. “The fact that Sulli repeatedly did things that misogynists didn’t like, and refused to apologize, is how she really stood out.”
Cyntoia Brown tells NBC she’s honored to get a second chance at lifeCyntoia Brown says she’s honored to be the picture of what a second chance after prison looks like.
Brown was granted clemency and released from prison after spending more than a decade jailed for killing Johnny Mitchell Allen, who Brown said bought her for sex when she was 16.
In her first interview since being released, Brown told NBC’s Lester Holt she knows many are wondering whether she’s really changed.
“I feel like it’s an honor to actually be the picture of what rehabilitation looks like, of what it looks like when we do give people a second chance.”
In January, then Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Brown had been granted clemency after “careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.”
“It was like the most amazing feeling, it was kind of like I could just breathe,” Brown told Holt. “I could just exhale.”
Gal Gadot is producing and starring in a special project
Gal Gadot is set to play another wonder of a woman.
The “Wonder Woman” actress will produce and star in a film about a Christian woman who helped save Jewish children from the Nazi Holocaust.
According to Deadline, Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have teamed up with the production company Pilot Wave, with their debut project being the fact-based historical thriller “Irena Sendler.”
Gadot will star as Sendler in the film.
