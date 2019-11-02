Meet Claudia López, Bogotá’s first LGBT
female mayorA gay woman has taken control of the biggest city in Colombia, and she’s isn’t bothering to hide in the closet from the country’s conservative, mostly Catholic voters, either.
Claudia López kissed her partner amid a roaring crowd last weekend as she became the first woman to be elected mayor of Bogotá, a position considered second in importance only to the presidency, in a country known for its culture of machismo. She is now the first openly gay woman to be elected to that office throughout Latin America.
The 49-year-old won Sunday’s election with 35.21% of the votes, just beating out Liberal candidate Carlos Fernando Galán, who received 32.5% of the votes.
“I’m aware that I’ve received the fruit of the labor and fights of many generations, of many women,” López said in her victory speech. “They led the way for us to get here.”
López was raised by her mother in the working-class neighborhoods of Colombia’s sprawling capital, with five younger siblings. She worked as a housekeeper while getting her Masters in Public Administration and Urban Policy from Columbia University in New York and later earned a PhD in Political Science from Northwestern University.
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Greta Thunberg as a ‘leader of our time’Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has a lot of fans — and Leonardo DiCaprio is one of them.
The celebrated actor on Friday posted a photo of himself with the 16-year-old activist on Instagram.
“There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways — but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time,” DiCaprio said in the caption.
DiCaprio added that “history will judge us” for what the world does today for its future generations to give them “the same liveable planet” that has been taken for granted.
Frank Ocean releases another surprise single, “In My Room”It’s only been two weeks, and R&B singer Frank Ocean has already released another surprise single. Are we in heaven?
Ocean released “In My Room” on Saturday through Apple Music. The song is currently unavailable on any other streaming platform.
The new track comes on the heels of Ocean’s recent single “DHL,” which was released on Oct. 19 after premiering at the end of “Blonded,” his Beats 1 radio show.
Ocean hosted a Halloween edition of his PrEP+ clubnight in New York on Thursday, where fans got a special treat when “In My Room” was played during the event.
—From wire reports