Russian military police are now patrolling the line between Syrian and Turkish forces
Russia has stepped up its role in the conflict in Syria by deploying military police to the country’s north.
The Russian units are patrolling a contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces, according to a statement Tuesday by Russia’s Defense Ministry. The line runs along the northwestern borders of the Manbij district.
After Turkey launched a long-threatened offensive across the border into Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria last week, local Syrian Kurdish leaders struck a deal with Syria’s government in Damascus to enforce the border.
Now Russia is standing behind the Syrian troops deployed to the region. On Tuesday, Russia’s presidential envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, told state news agency TASS on Tuesday that Moscow “won’t allow” clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces on the ground.
Turkey has said its aim is to clear “terrorists” from the area and install Syrian refugees that have been sheltering on the Turkish side of the border.
Typhoon Hagibis death toll rises to 72
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 72 in Japan, as thousands of residents remain without power or water and evening temperatures hover around 59 degrees, according to public broadcaster NHK.
The storm — one of the strongest to hit the country in years — made landfall on Saturday evening local time on the Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
On Tuesday, the arduous search for survivors continued in flood-hit areas. A total of 110,000 personnel have been deployed from the fire department, self-defense force and police, as well as 110 helicopters, to aid in search and rescue efforts, according to Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
Although typhoons are not uncommon in Japan, Hagibis — which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog — was particularly brutal, leading to the high death toll. It is one of the deadliest typhoons to have hit Japan in the past decade, surpassed only by Typhoon Talas in 2011, which caused 82 deaths.
13 police killed in Mexico cartel ambush
Thirteen Mexican police officers were killed in an ambush Monday in Michoacan, according to local authorities in the violent western state.
Five police vehicles were traveling through the municipality of Aguililla in the early morning when they were ambushed by more than 30 armed individuals, according to a statement from the Michoacan state prosecutor.
The attackers, in five “presumably armored” vehicles, opened fire with high caliber weapons, said the prosecutor, Adrián López Solís.
Security forces dispatched to the scene found officers slain and injured with bullet wounds, their vehicles shot up and two of them on fire, the statement said.
—From wire reports