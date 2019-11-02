Indigenous leader who protected rainforest in Brazil killed
An indigenous leader was killed and another was injured when loggers allegedly ambushed them in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao.
The attack happened on Friday when two members of a group known as “Forest Guardians” left their village in search of water. Five armed men approached and immediately started shooting at them, according to the Human Rights Secretary of Maranhao.
One of the indigenous leaders, Paulo Paulino Guajajara, was shot in the neck and died. The second person was shot in the back but was able to escape, according to Survival International, a nonprofit pro-indigenous organization.
Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro called the incident a “terrible” crime.
“We will spare no effort to bring those responsible for this serious crime to justice,” Moro said in a tweet.
Brazilian Federal Police said they would investigate the attack.
German city of Dresden declares ‘Nazi emergency’
The German city of Dresden has declared a “Nazi emergency” after years of “right-wing extremist, racist” activity in the city, a local councilor says.
Dresden city councilors this week passed a resolution warning that the far-right was growing in strength in the eastern German city.
“The word ‘Nazinotstand’ is an exaggerated formulation for the fact that there is a serious problem — similar to the climate emergency — with right-wing extremism right up to the middle of society,” Max Aschenbach, councilor for the satirist Die Partei (The Party), told CNN.
Aschenbach, who tabled the motion, told CNN the move was symbolic and would have no legal consequences, but that it served to highlight the threat posed by the far right in Dresden.
Mali attack leaves more than 50 dead
At least 53 soldiers and one civilian have been killed in a terrorist attack on the Malian Armed Forces, according to Mali’s government.
Rescue teams found the bodies, along with 10 survivors and “significant material damage,” at the military post in Indelimane, in the country’s north-east, on Friday, government spokesman Yaya Sangare said in a statement.
The situation is now under control and the bodies are being identified, Sangare added.
The government called the assault a terrorist attack and urged the nation “to succeed in the war for freedom, peace and social cohesion in our country.”
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the assault.
The attack is one of the deadliest on military personnel in recent years. It follows separate attacks on army posts in central Mali in September that killed 38 soldiers.
—From wire reports
Separatists and al Qaeda-linked insurgents often target military outposts in the West African nation.
A jihadist insurgency spread into the north and center of Mali in 2012, and foreign troops and the government have been unable to fully regain control of some regions of the landlocked West African country.
The European Union, which has been training Malian government forces in their fight against rebels in recent years, offered its condolences to the victims and relatives of those killed in Friday’s attack.
“The European Union stands by the government and the Malian nation to counter this serious violence,” it said in a statement.
“We continue to engage in support of Mali to allow the country to re-establish the full authority of the state over all its territory, to assure its development and the prosperity of its citizens.”
Sharif Paget, Mitchell McCluskey and Bukola Adebayo contributed to this report.