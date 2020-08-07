Air India plane crashes in Kerala after skidding off the runway

An Air India Express flight crashed in the South Indian state of Kerala after skidding off the runway while landing at Calicut International Airport, CNN News 18 reports.
A pilot and two passengers have died in the incident, according to CNN News 18.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
