An explosion was reported at a paper mill in Maine

Authorities are responding to reports of an explosion at a paper mill in Jay, Maine, on Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills said.
Mills said first responders were at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, which is about 70 miles north of Portland.
"I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those in and around this historic mill. In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times," the governor tweeted.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story -- more to come
CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.
