Arkansas State Police have arrested two men in the fatal shooting of an officer Thursday night, the agency said in a news release.
Police say the shooting took place at the Delta Inn Motel in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith said two officers were responding to a tip about a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in November.
When the officers pulled into the motel, a burgundy vehicle pulled up toward them, a person got out and began shooting, hitting one of them, Smith said.
US Marshals apprehended Latarius Quayshun Howard, 29, and Bruce Hillie, 24, Friday morning in Mississippi. Police say Howard was the gunman and Hillie the getaway driver. Both surrendered without incident, the release stated.
Officer Travis C. Wallace, 41, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Howard faces a capital murder charge, and Hillie is charged with hindering apprehension, the police statement says. Both suspects are being held in the Sunflower County Jail at Indianola, Mississippi, and will face an extradition hearing before being returned to Arkansas.
Local and federal authorities had been looking for Howard in connection with the shooting of Charles Selvy earlier this month.
Selvy had told police he was sitting at home listening to music when a man entered the residence, hit him on the head, and shot him.
Helena-West Helena is about 70 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.
CNN's Mallika Kallingal and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.