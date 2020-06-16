While the country waits to learn whether charges will be filed in the police shooting of another black man, a police union official warns against rushing to judgment.
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night outside a Wendy's restaurant. That officer, Garrett Rolfe, was fired after footage showed him shooting at Brooks multiple times from the back.
The police chief promptly resigned. The mayor says the shooting doesn't seem justified. And Brooks' relatives are is still in shock, unable to start the healing process, family attorney Justin Miller said Tuesday.
But the International Brotherhood of Police Officers' southeast regional director called the firing of Rolfe premature.
"There was no investigation into what happened. His due process was violated," Vince Champion said.
Protesters say Brooks is the latest in a long series of black people needlessly killed by police.
And every day for the past three weeks, they've demanded an end to systemic racism following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce was one of the protesters who rallied Monday.
"I know one day I'll die a black man ... but I don't want to die because I'm a black man," he said.
A decision on possible charges is coming soon
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. says a decision on whether charges will be filed in the Brooks case could come as soon as Wednesday. Those charges, he said, could range from voluntary manslaughter to murder.
"If this had been a civilian, there's a possibility charges would have been lodged against them already," he said.
"What I think people around the country are saying is: 'We want one system so that both the police and citizens are treated equally.' That's what we are hoping to do by making our decision on Wednesday."
Howard said he watched footage of the encounter and didn't understand why it escalated to a deadly shooting as Brooks was running away.
"At that time, under Georgia law, unless Mr. Brooks posed an imminent threat of bodily harm ... was it necessary for (the officer) to shoot Mr. Brooks to save his life or to save someone else's life. Because if Mr. Brooks was shot for some other reason, then it is not justified," Howard said.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she doesn't believe lethal force in the incident was justified. She called Brooks' killing a murder.
"Our police officers are to be guardians, and not warriors within our communities," Bottoms said.
CNN law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey says even though Brooks appeared to fire a Taser at police as he was running away, the officer behind him should have kept chasing Brooks, instead of shooting.
"You've got the car. You've asked for his driver's license. You know who he is. So even if you don't get him right now, you can get him later," Ramsey said.
"The need to immediately apprehend is taken away. And you can only use deadly force under certain, very narrow circumstances," such as if the officer's life or anyone else's life is in danger.
Police records are released
Newly released records show Rolfe, the now-fired officer who killed Brooks, had several citizen complaints against him before the incident.
The complaints date to 2015, according to records released by Atlanta police. All incidents have notes that no action was taken. A 2016 use of force complaint resulted in a written reprimand the following year, records show.
A second officer at the scene Friday night, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty.
CNN has reached out to the department for more information on the officers' records and has also reached out to the Atlanta Police Foundation.
Rolfe and Brosnan have not responded to repeated requests for comment.
'I can never get my husband back'
Brooks, 27, was a father of three young daughters -- ages 1, 2, and 8 -- and a 13-year-old stepson. He had spent much of Friday celebrating his daughter's 8th birthday ahead of a planned birthday party on Saturday.
Family attorneys say the young girl waited for her father in her birthday dress that morning. But he never came home.
"There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what's been done," Brooks' widow Tomika Miller said Monday. "I can never get my husband back. I can never get my best friend. I can never tell my daughter, 'He's coming to take you skating or swimming lessons.'"
"It's going to be a long time before this family heals."
Their teenage son has shut down since his father's death, Miller said.
Brooks' niece Chassidy Evans said she had been following the weeks-long protests against excessive use of force against black people. But "this time it landed on our front doorstep."
"Not only are we hurt, we are angry. When does this stop?" she said. "We're not only pleading for justice. We're pleading for change."
CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Tina Burnside, Dianne Gallagher, Pamela Kirkland and Julia Griggs contributed to this report.
