At least five people have died and 260 were left injured after protesters clashed with security forces in Iraq this week, Iraqi officials told CNN.
Violent protests had erupted in Baghdad, and in several provinces across the country, over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.
Iraq's prime minister Adil Abd al-Mahd held an emergency meeting with members of the national security council to discuss the "unfortunate events," according to a statement released by his office Wednesday
"The Council stressed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect citizens and public and private properties," the statement said.
It added that the government will make all efforts "to meet the legitimate demands of the demonstrators."
US Embassy monitoring protests 'closely'
Hundreds of angry protesters stormed the governors' offices in the cities of Najaf and Nasiriya on Wednesday, according to an Iraqiya State-run television report, setting fire to parts of the buildings in the two predominantly Shiite cities. Authorities in the city of Nasiriya have imposed an evening curfew on vehicles and pedestrians.
Earlier in the week in Baghdad, Iraqi security forces had fired tear gas, water cannon and live ammunition to disperse thousands of angry protesters, according to a joint statement released by Iraqi Interior and Health Ministries.
Demonstrations there turned violent after hundreds of protesters attempted to cross a bridge leading to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, two security officials inside Green Zone -- home to government building and foreign embassies -- told CNN.
And the Iraqi Defense Ministry deployed more security troops to Baghdad International Airport after dozens of protesters blocked the main road leading to the airport, security officials told CNN.
Amnesty International has urged Iraqi authorities to carry out an urgent and independent investigation into the "excessive violence" used against demonstrators.
"Under domestic and international law, authorities are obliged to respect right to peaceful assembly. In event of violence, excessive violence should not be used," the statement read.