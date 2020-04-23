Bengals select Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft -- held virtually for the first time ever -- is underway and, as expected, the Cincinnati Bengals selected former Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.
The Bengals' front office didn't need to overthink this one, as Burrow's spectacular final season at LSU positioned him as an easy top choice.
Burrow's pinpoint accuracy was on display all season as he finished the year with a 76.3 completion percentage while throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns against only six interceptions.
He did this all while proving that he can remain poised on the big stage. In three College Football Playoff games, Burrow threw for an absurd 1,305 yards, 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Tigers to a National Championship over Clemson in the title game.
This marks the first time in the common draft era that a Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in three consecutive drafts.
The virtual draft replaced what was supposed to be an extravagant event planned along the Las Vegas strip, with thousands in attendance. The league was going to ferry players via boat to a stage on the Bellagio fountain.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, plans changed.
Players, coaches, general managers, analysts and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell instead broadcast live from their homes. All 32 teams are also participating remotely.
With live sports canceled across the US, the virtual draft is as close to a live sporting event that sports-starved fans are able to watch.
"We're obviously staging this event in a much different way than we anticipated when we started," Goodell, who announced picks from his basement, said in an interview with ESPN before the draft. "We're not in Las Vegas, unfortunately, but we're all in our homes and we're doing this remotely and we're doing it within regulations without any exceptions.
While Burrow was unable to shake Goodell's hand and walk across what was supposed to be an extravagant stage in Las Vegas, the quarterback still gets to fulfill his dream of making it to the NFL.
No. 2 pick
Chase Young is widely viewed as a "can't-miss prospect." The edge rusher from Ohio State is explosive, powerful, and the type of talent that offensive coordinators will have nightmares trying to game plan against.
He also has a wide range of pass-rush moves that will leave offensive lineman grasping at air.
Young won the Bednarik Trophy in 2019, which is awarded to the best defensive player in college football. He was a dominant force in 2019 despite being suspended for two games.
In his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, he racked up 27 sacks, 35.5 tackles for a loss and eight forced fumbles. He also set Ohio State's single-season record for sacks with 16.5 in his final year with the team despite only playing in 12 games.
CNN's Frank Pallotta and Jillian Martin contributed to this report.
