More than 80 percent of those who were issued summonses for social distancing violations in New York City were people of color, according to data released Friday, confirming what advocates and local elected leaders have clamored about after the enforcement started over six weeks ago.
The data revealed 374 summonses were handed out from March 16 to May 5, averaging less than 10 summonses a day over the 42-day period. And of that total, 193 of those issued summonses are black and 111 are Hispanic, according to the NYPD.
"When I saw those numbers I found them to be an indicator that something's wrong and we need to fix it. And we will fix it," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Friday.
The summonses were issued for what the NYPD said were violations of emergency procedures and acts likely to spread disease.
Over the six-week period, there were 17 social gathering incidents, which accounted for 163 of the summonses.
In Brooklyn, there were 206 summonses issued, 121 of which were issued at 12 social gatherings. In the Bronx, 99 summonses were issued, 42 of which were issued at five social gatherings, the NYPD said.
De Blasio also stressed that the numbers were only a snapshot and not indicative of the vast majority of interactions between the public and police.
"The numbers of arrests and summonses are extraordinarily low," said de Blasio, who also added that the NYPD has shown restraint but he wants more training and clearer protocols for police enforcing social distancing.
The release of the data comes after a string of violent altercations between the public and police were caught on video.
