Chicago killings and shootings have been falling this year, police say

Chicago, often singled out by critics for its gun violence, has seen significant reductions this year in the number of killings and shootings, police officials said Tuesday.
So far this year, there has been a 10% drop in the number of killings and an 11% reduction in shootings, according to data compiled by the police department.
Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio told reporters at a news conference the totals were year-to-date lows for the past four years.
"We're proud of the progress that we're making. It is progress, but no one's spiking the ball. No one's declaring victory," he said.
He said the city was at 20-year lows for burglaries, robberies and vehicle thefts.
Riccio said officers and detectives were better at using technology to solve crimes and he thought the department was improving its relationship with the community.
Use-of-force numbers have also plummeted and officer-involved shooting numbers are way down, he said.
Police also have credited the drop in violence partly to hiring more police officers, and stronger community policing. The department added 1,161 officers in two years, exceeding a 2016 pledge made by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to add 970. The department added 238 officers in September, the department said.
Chicago is the third most populous city in the United States with 2.7 million residents.
