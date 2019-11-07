Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is retiring at the end of the year

After more than 30 years with the Chicago Police, Superintendent Eddie Johnson is retiring.
"It's time for someone else to pin these four stars on their shoulders," Johnson announced Thursday at a news conference, holding back tears. "These stars can sometimes feel like you're carrying the weight of the world. But I'm confident that I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent."
Johnson will continue to serve in the role through the end of the year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Johnson told reporters he wanted to spend more time with his family and added he started thinking about stepping down after a memorial service for fallen officers in September.
"Losing those officers was hard," he said.
But neither Johnson nor the mayor would answer questions about an ongoing Inspector General investigation, which was launched after Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car last month.
The police superintendent said he thought he felt ill because of a change in his blood pressure medication. He told Lightfoot that he "had a couple of drinks with dinner."
An internal investigation was opened at Johnson's request.
Johnson was appointed superintendent in 2016 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel as the embattled police department faced criticism for the city's violent crime and officer-involved shootings, including the killing of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
A former Chicago officer, Jason Van Dyke, was sentenced in January to nearly 7 years in prison after being found guilty of charges connected to McDonald's death.
On Thursday, Johnson said he was proud of his tenure as the department's top cop, pointing to lower rates of violent crime and officer-involved shootings. Reducing gun violence, he said, has been "one of the greatest accomplishments of my career."
Johnson also detailed his efforts to reform the department, including working with CPD's critics, enacting new use-of-force policies and helping to bring the department under a consent decree -- a 236-page agreement requiring changes to police procedures.
"I expect that this progress will continue for the years to come, and will help us become the model police department that this city richly deserves," he said.
CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.