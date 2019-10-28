The teacher's union will continue their strike this week as Monday marks the eighth day some 300,000 students will miss school.
Chicago's mayor said Sunday the city district and a labor union representing school support staff have reached a tentative deal. But the Chicago Teachers Union says that offer isn't enough.
"Please ask (Chicago Public Schools) or the mayor if they can tell you if their deal provides class size protections for all students and every school in this district," the union's vice president, Stacy Davis Gates said in a Sunday night news conference. "The offer on the table right now effectively provides class size protections for only one third of the entire city."
"Now that's an achievement and it's not enough."
The union has asked for smaller class sizes, higher raises and more support staff -- including librarians and restorative justice coordinators, they say.
The city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said Sunday the city and the teachers' union didn't reach an agreement even though the district offered what they call a "historic deal," CNN affiliate WLS reported.
"We've given them a deal that guarantees social workers and nurses in every school everyday and pays the average teacher nearly $100,000 and reduces class sizes because we want to sign that deal right now, and that is the deal that is on the table for the (Chicago Teachers Union)," Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said, according to the affiliate.
The teachers union says the two proposals have a difference of $38 million per year -- money that would cover what the union has asked for and is "effectively one half of one percent of their (district's) entire budget," Gates said Sunday.
That budget would address their class size concerns and help add case managers, librarians and restorative justice coordinators to all schools, she said.
"So when I hear that there's a deal on the table and we cannot say yes, I ask a question: Do you say yes to injustice? Do we say yes to inequity? Do we say yes to things that are half done?"
Meanwhile, the president of SEIU Local 73, the union representing school support staff, said the tentative agreement they've reached with the district is a "victory for working people in Chicago and shows what is possible when we unite and take action."
"The lowest paid support workers who are the backbone of our schools are going to see raises that mean their families won't have to struggle living in an expensive city where costs keep going up," Dian Palmer said.
"We will be on picket lines in solidarity with (Chicago Teachers Union) tomorrow," Palmer added.
The support staff union represents about 7,500 Chicago Public Schools employees, including custodians, bus aides, security guards and special education teachers, CNN affiliate WBBM reported.
The city's teacher union represents more than 25,000 teachers, paraprofessionals and clinicians, according to its website.
CNN's Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.