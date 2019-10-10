Climate change protesters with a boat blocked traffic today in New York's Times Square

Protesters demanding action on climate change blocked traffic in New York's Times Square Thursday morning, according to CNN affiliate WABC.
Images on social media showed demonstrators sitting on the ground, circled around a green boat that bore the name and logo of Extinction Rebellion, an environmental group founded in the UK that has staged eye-catching protests around the world.
The group recently kicked off a series of coordinated protests called International Rebellion, with demonstrations expected in 60 cities worldwide.
"Act now," read lettering on the boat, according to one image posted on Twitter. Protesters wore orange life jackets and held up the flags of countries impacted by environmental disasters, including the Bahamas, parts of which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian early last month.
WABC reported a large police presence on the scene. The protest forced police to close several intersections, WABC reported.
More than 250 Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested in London earlier this week as they demanded that governments take action to address the climate crisis. Earlier Thursday an activist climbed on top of a plane on the runway at London's City Airport.