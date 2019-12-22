What a news year 2019 was. The team at CNN Digital looked back on the stories that resonated most in this frenetic news year. We always want to know what you, our audience, is most interested in. We find this list both reflective and informative about the work we do and the people we do it for.
The list not only speaks to a nonstop news cycle, but to the diverse interests and intellectual curiosity of millions of people who came to CNN's digital platforms this year.
When news breaks, people turn to CNN. Natural disasters. Horrific mass shootings. People we lost. Riveting US political news and analysis. Those kinds of stories are definitely on this list.
But so are stories about business strategies, inspiring people, wild medical tales, unique travel pieces and "zeitgeist" stories about the culture and time we live in.
As we enter an election year, we will keep up the critical work of covering the campaigns and the political climate in the US, and continue to report on an array of important and interesting stories around the world.
CNN Digital saw its biggest audiences so far in 2019, with a monthly average of more than 162 million people coming to read and watch our brand of essential and engaging journalism. We thank each and every one of you, and we promise to keep going.
--Meredith Artley, Editor in Chief, CNN Digital Worldwide
The Dayton shooter wore a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection as he opened fire, police chief says
Jennifer Hart drove her six children to their deaths as her wife looked up how much they would suffer, a jury says
A new video shows a different side of the encounter between a Native American elder and teens in MAGA hats
Exclusive: Giuliani associate willing to tell Congress Nunes met with ex-Ukrainian official to get dirt on Biden
Trump's offer of temporary protection for immigrants to end shutdown is a 'non-starter,' say Democrats
Prince Harry accepts 'substantial' damages after helicopter photos forced royal couple from their home
Four flight attendants were arrested in Miami's airport after bringing in thousands in cash, police say
He was bullied for his homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt. The school just made it an official design
Mueller indicts Roger Stone, says he was coordinating with Trump officials about WikiLeaks' stolen emails
McConnell will move to acquit Trump if he's impeached, not merely dismiss charges, 2 Republican senators say
An African American security guard asked a student to not call him the n-word. That request got him fired
Woman whose sister-in-law was killed in massacre near the US-Mexico border says cartels have targeted them before
*For data and analytics fans: Every one of these stories got at least 2 million visits according to our internal data, with the top story about the Notre Dame fire getting more than 17 million visits.