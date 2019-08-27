Coco Gauff wins in her US Open main draw debut

Could Coco Gauff match -- or better -- her magical Wimbledon run?
The 15-year-old American has that opportunity after rallying to defeat 18-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open.
Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, trailed by a set and a break. But she fought back -- and igniting the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium while doing it. Gauff had 4-1 lead in the third set, but following a medical timeout Potapova broke back.
But Gauff stopped Potapova's win streak, breaking to win the match when Potapova's forehand went long.
The two players' combined age is 33 years old, making it the youngest first-round matchup at this year's tournament. Potapova is ranked 72nd. Gauff is 140th, a career high.
The youngest player in the draw, Gauff is making her US Open debut as a wild card. She became an overnight sensation in July when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, beating the likes of idol Venus Williams in the process.
In her run, she also became the first 15-year-old to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis in 1996. Gauff's Wimbledon came to an end at the hands of eventual champion Simona Halep.
Since then, Gauff claimed the women's doubles title at the Citi Open earlier this month, where she partnered with 17-year-old and fellow American Catherine McNally. In 2018, Gauff won the US Open girls' doubles title with McNally.
Gauff next will face Hungary's Timea Babos in the second round. Babos advanced earlier Tuesday after her first-round opponent, No. 28 seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, retired after Babos won the first set 6-2.