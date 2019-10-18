A 25-year-old Indiana woman was found guilty of reckless homicide in the 2018 deaths of three siblings at a school bus stop in rural Rochester, Indiana, CNN affiliate WNDU reported.
Six-year-old twin boys, Xzavier Ingle and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed on October 30, 2018, when a pickup truck driven by Alyssa Shepherd struck and killed the three children, who were crossing the two-lane road to get to the bus.
A 11-year-old boy, unrelated to the other three, was hit, but survived after being airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries, WNDU reported.
Shepherd, 25, was also found guilty of criminal recklessness and of causing injury by passing a school bus that had its stop arm out, according to WNDU.
Shepherd faces up to 21.5 years in prison, the report said.
Her sentencing is scheduled for December 18.
CNN has reached out to Shepherd's attorney for comment. It confirmed the conviction from a source with direct knowledge of the situation.