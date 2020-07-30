A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Southern California's San Fernando Valley just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The light quake which felt like a jolt, a pause, and then a bit more rocking, was centered near Pacoima.
Pacoima is about 23 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The USGS initially reported a magnitude 4.5 tremor, but has since downgraded it.
