Four people are dead and one injured after a hot-air balloon crashes in New Mexico

Four people have died and one person is in critical condition following a hot-air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday.
The balloon crashed into a power line around Central Ave. and Unser Blvd., causing power to go out in the area, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed on Twitter.
"The balloon hit the top wires -- the gondola of the balloon skirted along the top wire, caught on fire and crashed into the intersection," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told CNN. "Unfortunately when police and fire officials arrived they found four deceased on site."
Police are not publicly naming the victims at this time, but Gallegos said the deceased and injured are between 40 and 60 years old, adding that police believe the hot-air balloon pilot to be among the dead.
The injured person has been hospitalized and remains in unstable condition, according to Gallegos.
"They're in pretty bad shape. Doctors at the hospital are working to save that individual," Gallegos said, the Albuquerque Journal reported. "It's just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen."
Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), which bills itself as the city's first electric and gas operations company, "is on the scene as power is still out in the area," police said.
More than 13,000 people in the area are experiencing power outages as a result of the incident, PNM tweeted, advising people to stay away from the area. Traffic has also been shut down in the area, according to New Mexico State Police.
"Everyone at PNM is deeply saddened by this tragic loss," PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson told CNN. "We are thinking about the family and friends affected by today's events. We will continue to do everything we can to support first responders in this evolving situation."
PNM will not be able to re-energize the transmission line affected by the crash or restore power until the investigation is complete, possibly causing delays, Jackson said.
"PNM is asking customers to plan ahead for the next few hours as outside temperatures rise and be ready to implement a back up plan such as going to a relative or friend's home for electricity or cooling, if needed, until power is restored," she added.
Albuquerque Fire and the New Mexico State Police are on the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate what caused the hot-air balloon to crash, according to police.
CNN's Kate Trafecante contributed to this report.
