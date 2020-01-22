Four people killed in California plane crash

Four people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed at a Southern California airport, the Corona Fire Department said.
The aircraft crashed on the east side of the Corona Municipal Airport, Corona police said in a tweet. Police and fire personnel responded around 12:11 p.m. (3:11 p.m. ET) and found the plane on fire in the brush, Corona police said. Four people were aboard the aircraft, the Corona Fire Department said.
Corona fire officials said the roughly quarter-acre fire has been contained.
The Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene.
Corona is about 23 miles east of Anaheim.
CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.