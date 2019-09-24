A Georgia man who went to a strip club to celebrate his release that day from prison was convicted of killing a childhood friend who went along, prosecutors said Tuesday.
A jury convicted David Robinson, 34, of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release.
Robinson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years for the October 14, 2017, shooting.
He went with Jala Ross-Beyah, 29, to the club. After pulling in to the parking lot, Robinson grabbed his friend's handgun and began shooting for an unknown reason, officials said.
Ross-Beyah was hit once in the neck and once above the eye, prosecutors said. He died right away.
Robinson also fired at another friend who was with the two men. That friend was uninjured.
Authorities don't know what caused Robinson to grab Ross-Beyah's gun and open fire on the two men.
Robinson was a repeat offender with multiple felony convictions, prosecutors said. He was released from prison on the day of the shooting after serving an eight-year sentence for armed robbery.