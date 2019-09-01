Protesters in Hong Kong succeeded in shutting down transport links to and from the city's international airport on Sunday, as they targeted the key aviation hub following a night of violent clashes with police.
While most protesters did not get close to the airport terminals -- after a court injunction and heavy police presence was put in place following clashes there last month -- they succeeded in blocking roads and and prompted the city's subway operator to suspend its airport service. Photos also showed extreme traffic congestion on a key bridge leading to the airport, with travelers and airport staff forced to get out and walk.
Riot police appeared at the airport transport terminal on Sunday afternoon, where they faced large crowds of protesters who had gathered there in an attempt to press on towards the terminals.
In a statement, authorities warned protesters gathered at the airport to "leave immediately," and said some had already charged barriers and blocked roads.
The city's transport network had braced for trouble, with local airline Cathay Dragon relocating its check-in counters, and the airport closing some short-term parking. It's the 13th consecutive weekend of protests in Hong Kong, concluding days of escalation in which a number of activist leaders and lawmakers were arrested, and speculation heightened about China's strategy toward the city's pro-democracy movement.
After three months of protest, Hong Kong's political crisis appears increasingly intractable. Chief Executive Carrie Lam has refused to rule out invoking broad emergency powers, and Reuters reported this week that Beijing had quashed Lam's proposal to concede to some of the protest movement's five demands.
The previous day's protests ended bitterly, with hundreds gathered in anger outside Mong Kok police station. At least 51 people were arrested late that night, with dozens rounded up in Kowloon's Prince Edward subway station. Graphic video footage showed police swinging batons in the station, landing some blows on individuals already lying on the ground.
Police said Sunday that the subway clearance operation was a response to citizen reports of disruption and vandalization, and that those arrested had been accused of participating in an unauthorized assembly and "criminal damage" among other charges.
Earlier on Saturday, protesters throwing petrol bombs and setting fires had been quickly met with tear gas, rubber bullets and a water cannon -- a suggestion that Hong Kong police's patience is waning after a long summer of conflict.
Interfering with airport operations has been one of the protesters' most-criticized tactics. An occupation of the main terminal in early August saw flight cancellations, the mobbing of two mainland Chinese citizens, and ultimately a court injunction. Chinese authorities described those chaotic scenes as breaking "the bottom line of the law, morality and humanity," and while some travelers speaking to CNN expressed sympathy for the movement, others gave voice to frustration.
Some protesters later apologized for taking the August airport protest too far.
CNN's Helen Regan, Kenneth Leung, Joshua Berlinger and Tim Schwarz contributed reporting.