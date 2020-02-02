Guards at the Santa Rita Jail in California say they dashed prisoners' plans for a boozy Super Bowl when they confiscated ingredients used to make illegal jailhouse alcohol.
A photo posted on Instagram by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Saturday shows about two dozen officers standing behind at least 20 plastic bags of what the sheriff's office called "Illegally made jail house alcohol from fruit and juice." One bag appears to be full of oranges.
"There will be no super bowl party at Santa Rita Jail tomorrow. Good work by our team on duty today," the sheriff's office post said.
The bust was made the day before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.