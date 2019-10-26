Greta Thunberg once said, "You're never too small to make a difference."
And she's right! Anyone can make a difference, all it takes is a step in the right direction. This Make a Difference Day, an annual event taking place on the fourth Saturday of every October, is the perfect time to take that step.
Here's how you can start.
Perform an act of kindness
Even the smallest things can make somebody feel so much better.
If you've noticed someone in your life really needs a task done but doesn't have time to do it, go ahead and take care of it for them. Offer to take something off their plate or surprise them with a cooked meal at the end of a hard day.
Acts of kindness can be small gestures, like getting a person their favorite candy or listening to them talk about something that's frustrating them.
Those small acts can make all the difference.
Volunteer in your community
What better way to make a difference than to get out there and volunteer?
You don't have to travel far to find ways to help. Chances are, there are people in your community who could use your help.
Whether it's getting involved at a local Meals on Wheels, a homeless shelter or even a youth sports team -- there are so many ways you can help those in need. And it doesn't have to just be a one-time thing. Volunteering on a regular basis can make a significant difference.
Protest for a cause you care about
Take it from Jane Fonda. After being taken into custody for participating in a climate crisis demonstration in Washington, the actor and activist told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that protesting is "the least I can do" against the climate crisis.
You don't have to be a famed celebrity to do the same thing. You can call representatives to advocate about a specific issue, or join activist groups campaigning for a cause you care about. Whether you attend one protest every year or vow to get arrested every Friday like Fonda, your voice matters.
Even just informing your friends and those around you about important issues can raise awareness and help make a difference, too.
Give someone an uplifting compliment
It may seem meager, but receiving an unexpected compliment can really make a difference in someone's day, especially if it's genuine.
You can make it happen by throwing them a kind comment about their amazing outfit, how well they did on a recent project or how great their cooking is. These are just a few ideas, but you get the picture.
P.S. CNN reader, you're lookin' real cute today.
Support a cause close to your heart
This one may seem obvious, but there are countless causes that could use some support.
Whether it's protecting emaciated bears, helping refugees and immigrants get legal representation or fighting against poverty that pulls at your heart strings, there are plenty of ways to contribute to a humanitarian effort you care about.
Donating money is an easy way to send support for those who can spare the extra change.