NFL Sunday brings 13 new matchups you won't want to miss, including a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

So grab a beer, a ton of snacks and get in position (couch/remote) to watch all the action.

Here's how to catch your favorite teams:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

