Interpol asks for help tracking down men it says are wanted for crimes against women

The international police agency Interpol says it is looking for eight men wanted for alleged violence against women, and it's enlisting the public's help to track them down.
The agency made the announcement Monday morning on the UN-sanctioned International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which aims to prevent eliminate violence against both women and girls. Interpol said one in every two women killed worldwide are murdered by a partner or family member.
All of the men named by Interpol are the subjects of Red Notices, the agency's request to international law enforcement agencies to find and arrest them. Red Notice recipients are wanted for serious crimes, including murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.
They are:
- Valeriy Andreev, 62, wanted by Russia for murdering a woman
- Nuran Musaev, 37, wanted by Russia for the aggravated murder of two women
- Mohammad Ayoub Jahangery, 28, wanted by Denmark for murdering his wife
- Azad Sattar Ahmad Juburi, 36, wanted by Norway for sexual violence against a woman
- Oleksii Levin, 42, wanted by Ukraine for grievous bodily injury on a woman resulting in her death
- Panayiotis Netzati, 44, wanted by Cyprus for abducting, raping and murdering a woman
- Thiago Henrique Moreira, 38, wanted by Brazil for the aggravated murder of his ex-girlfriend
- Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, 29, wanted by the United States for murdering his wife
There are more than 58,000 Red Notices currently active, according to Interpol. Only about 7,000 of them are public, and the rest are limited to law enforcement use. The agency publishes the notices only at the request of member countries.
Interpol asked tipsters with information about the men's whereabouts to contact the Fugitive Investigative Support unit but to avoid taking direction action themselves.