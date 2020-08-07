Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University, has agreed to take an "indefinite leave of absence," according to a statement Friday from the evangelical Christian university.
The leave of absence is effective immediately, the statement said. The school's board of trustees made the request of Falwell. The board of trustees did not provide a reason for Falwell's leave in its statement.
CNN has reached out to Falwell for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
