A judge in Minneapolis Friday rejected defense motions to postpone and relocate Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd.
The decision comes one week after the city agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd's estate -- an announcement defense lawyers argued prejudiced their client in the middle of jury selection.
The Minneapolis city council unanimously voted last week to settle a lawsuit with Floyd's family.
The public announcement of the settlement in the middle of jury selection infuriated Chauvin's defense, who argued that it prejudiced jurors against their client. Attorney Eric Nelson asked Judge Peter Cahill to move and delay the trial in light of the publicity.
"The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection -- it's perplexing to me, your honor, whose idea it was to release this information when it was released," Nelson said.
Cahill ruled Monday he would call the seven jurors already selected in the case back and question them about the settlement. He said he would take the defense motion for a delay under advisement.
Two of the seven jurors called back were excused on Wednesday after they told the court that mid-trial news of the settlement with Floyd's estate affected their ability to be impartial.
The defense had previously requested that the trial be moved out of Minneapolis, but Cahill preliminarily rejected the request in November.
The defense request for a trial delay came as the second week of jury selection came to a close in the trial of Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer accused of killing Floyd on May 25, 2020. Floyd's final moments, recorded on video, led to widespread protests against police brutality and racism under the Black Lives Matter banner as well as incidents of unrest and looting.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. He has also pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder, a charge reinstated in the case last week.
Twelve of 14 jurors have already been selected. Two of those jurors will be alternates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.