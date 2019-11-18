A former inmate testified Patrick Frazee asked him to kill witnesses in murder trial

As he waited for his murder trial to begin, Patrick Frazee sent letters to a man he met in jail asking him to kill some of the witnesses, the former inmate testified. CREDIT: Courtesy Berreth family/Teller County Sheriff's Office

 See Caption

Jury deliberations began Monday in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee, a Colorado man accused of killing his fiancée with a bat last year.

Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's toddler daughter, went missing last Thanksgiving and her body hasn't been found.

Frazee, 33, faces eight charges: two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit murder, two counts of a crime of violence and one count of tampering with a body. He pleaded not guilty in May.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments earlier Monday.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags

Stay Informed