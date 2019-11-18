Jury deliberations began Monday in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee, a Colorado man accused of killing his fiancée with a bat last year.
Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's toddler daughter, went missing last Thanksgiving and her body hasn't been found.
Frazee, 33, faces eight charges: two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit murder, two counts of a crime of violence and one count of tampering with a body. He pleaded not guilty in May.
The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments earlier Monday.
CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.