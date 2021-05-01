Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, a tweet from the casino said Saturday.
Officers are working to secure the location, according to the tweet.
The casino is telling people not to go near the area as the investigation continues.
"All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice," Oneida Nation of Wisconsin tweeted.
There are three additional casino locations, according to the Oneida Casino website.
Tribal officials have not given details on what transpired at the active shooting scene.
CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff's office and nearby hospitals for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.
