Louisiana state officials monitor tropical system near the Gulf

Still reeling from deadly Hurricane Delta, Louisiana is watching a system develop that probably will become a tropical depression within the next day, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday.
"We are monitoring this system and you should be too. It's too soon to know what will form or where it will go, but this is an important reminder to stay vigilant because Hurricane Season is not over," Edwards said in a tweet.
The National Weather Service said "conditions appear to be conducive for further development and a tropical depression will likely form within the next day or so" near the Gulf of Mexico.
The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is "Zeta," CNN has reported.
CNN's Haley Brink contributed to this alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.