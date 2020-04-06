Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's body found by divers

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean has been found by divers, police said.
Members of a dive and rescue team found the body in 25 feet of water, about 2.5 miles from her mother's residence, around 5:31 p.m. Monday, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a statement.
McKean, 41, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, were last seen Thursday evening. Police will continue searching for the son Tuesday, police said.
The family was self-quarantining at her mother's home on the Chesapeake Bay, when Maeve and Gideon were playing kickball and one of them kicked the ball into the water, according to McKean's husband, David McKean.
"They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay," he wrote on Facebook.
McKean was the granddaughter of former US Attorney General and US Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
CNN's Connor Spielmaker, Keith Allen, Kevin Bohn, Devan Cole and Jamie Crawford contributed to this report.
