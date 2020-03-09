A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake occurred near Petrolia, California, the agency said.
There were no immediate reports of damage. No tsunami warnings or watches have been issues as a result, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.
CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.