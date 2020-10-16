Mexico's former defense minister detained by US authorities at Los Angeles airport, official says

Mexico's former defense minister, General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, was detained by US authorities at the Los Angeles International Airport, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter Thursday night.
Ebrard said he was informed of the detention by US Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau.
Charges against Cienfugos Zepeda have not been announced, and US authorities have not yet confirmed his detention.
CNN spoke to a US Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman, who said they could not confirm or deny the detention.
Ebrard added that the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles would inform him of the charges in the next few hours and provide consular assistance to Cienfugos Zepeda.
Cienfugos Zepeda served as Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018, under President Enrique Peña Nieto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.