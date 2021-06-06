More than 200 firefighters battle massive recycling yard fire in Phoenix

Firefighters from metro Phoenix battled a large fire that involved multiple recycling yards and commercial buildings, sending black smoke over much of the city on June 5.

 AP

More than 200 firefighters were battling a fire Saturday at a Phoenix recycling yard that drew the largest response in the history of the city's fire department, officials said.

Crews stayed overnight to quell the massive 6-alarm fire, which began in the early afternoon and required additional assistance from 10 agencies, the department said.

"Firefighters are getting great knockdown on the fire," the fire department said Saturday evening. "Residual hotspots are being extinguished while ladder companies are still operating from an elevated position."

A tire shop, a lumber company and a recycling center were among nearby businesses destroyed in the fire, CNN affiliate KPHO reports. The fire closed local roads, and officials asked people to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

