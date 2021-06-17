Police departments in communities northwest of Phoenix, Arizona, told CNN there were multiple shootings in the region Thursday afternoon.
"We have two people confirmed shot in random acts," Surprise Police Sgt. Greg Welch told CNN. He said there were multiple shooting locations but could not provide an exact number.
Police in the community of Peoria, Arizona, to the northeast of Surprise, also reported responding to "several shootings" Thursday but did not have further details.
A suspect was apprehended in a traffic stop in Surprise, Welch said. He says one of the two shooting victims in his community is hospitalized in critical condition.
Peoria is about 9 miles east of Surprise. Both are in the West Valley area of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, with Surprise about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.