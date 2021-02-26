A dog owner demonstrates her love, dolphins show off, and the internet uses its powers for good. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Protected pupper

Sid the dog fell into a frozen pool and was stuck underneath a sheet of ice. His owner, Jennie Tatum, did not hesitate to plunge into the pool to rescue her dog.

Recommended for you

+47
Best online high schools in America

Best online high schools in America

The coronavirus pandemic sent schools across the United States online with some rocky results, but these schools have years of experience in virtual learning. HeyTutor used data from Niche’s 2021 Best Online High Schools in America report to compile a list of the top choices. Click for more.

Superpod show

The lucky members of a dolphin tour witnessed an amazing sight when they saw a superpod of dolphins, estimated to number as many as 2,000. This "stampede" was caught on camera and is truly an astounding moment.

So bright

A type of meteor known as a fireball was caught on multiple cameras over the US and Canada. According to the American Meteor Society, there have been more than 400 reports of sightings.

The internet does it again

A mystery made for the internet age. Decades-old photos from Alaska were identified after they were posted online and folks chimed in.

See Spot paint

Spot, the robot dog from the robotics firm Boston Dynamics, had a paintball gun attached to him and people were given the chance to remotely control his actions. Poor Spot didn't hold up too well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.