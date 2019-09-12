Husband of Jennifer Dulos pleads not guilty to new charge in disappearance
The estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a new charge of evidence tampering in the case.
Fotis Dulos was arrested for a second time last week after investigators found a “bloodlike substance” with his wife’s DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared, according to a warrant released by the Connecticut State Police.
“Nothing places Fotis Dulos in that car,” his attorney, Norm Pattis, said in the brief court appearance.
Addressing reporters outside, Pattis reiterated his client’s innocence, telling prosecutors, “When you’re ready to try a case by appropriate evidentiary standards in a court of law you’ll know where to find me.”
Fotis Dulos was due to appear in court Friday for the previous charges made against him in June. But court proceedings on all charges were continued until Oct. 4.
Fotis Dulos has denied any connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance.
EPA repeals Obama-era water regulation in event at DC trade group
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced the repeal of the Obama-era Waters of the United States rule that extended federal authority and protections to streams and wetlands.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said repealing the rule was “at the top of the list” of items the administration wanted to roll back, because it was an “egregious power grab.”
Wheeler made the announcement at the National Association of Manufacturers, a trade group in Washington, DC, that has lobbied against the Obama rule and whose legal arm previously sued to block it.
Jay Timmons, the CEO of NAM, introduced Wheeler and said the rollback is a “big accomplishment for manufacturers.”
The 2015 regulation, commonly known as WOTUS, defined what bodies of water are protected under the federal Clean Water Act but was a favorite punching bag of Republicans, who ridicule it as government overreach. Democrats defended it as necessary to ensure waterways remained pollution-free.
The next step for the Trump administration is finalizing its proposal for a replacement regulation.
Environmental groups are panning the move and promising further legal challenges.
“The Trump administration’s wild-eyed attempts to reward polluters,” the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Jon Devine said, “knows no bounds, so it is repealing these important protections without regard for the law or sound science.”
Ben Carson cleared by watchdog for $31,000 furniture purchase
The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s internal watchdog cleared Secretary Ben Carson of wrongdoing for his plan to purchase a $31,000 dining set without notifying Congress.
The department’s inspector general wrote in a report published Thursday that while the money was obligated, “HUD did not ultimately purchase this furniture, and the procurement did not result in the expenditure of any departmental funds because it was canceled.”
The report notes that Carson had it canceled “in response to media reports.”
The decision comes after HUD spokespeople initially denied Carson’s involvement in selecting the furniture last year. Carson then requested that the order be canceled, saying in a statement that “I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered.”
The set comprised a table, sideboard and breakfront all in mahogany, as well as 10 mahogany chairs with a blue velvet finish — costing well beyond the legal $5,000 limit to renovate Carson’s office. It was intended for the secretary’s dining room at department headquarters, to replace a set that was in a state of disrepair, a department official said last year.
Nevada hot air balloon crash sends seven to Las Vegas hospital
Seven people were taken to a hospital after a hot air balloon crash near Goodsprings, Nevada, about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas, a hospital official said Thursday.
One patient was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and six patients are expected to arrive by ground, said Danita Cohen, a customer and media relations official at the hospital.
Cohen said she didn’t have information on the patients’ conditions.
John Asselin, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District, said there was a hot air balloon crash north of Goodsprings, and multiple agencies have officials on scene, including the Federal Aviation Administration.
