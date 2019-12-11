Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday morning after someone reported hearing another person allegedly make statements that sounded threatening, a law enforcement source told CNN.
A suspect was taken into custody, NAS Corpus Christi said on Facebook.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to Navy spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac.
The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and the gates to the base were opened for normal traffic, the base said.
The law enforcement source told CNN an individual called police after overhearing the suspect make comments the caller deemed to be threatening in nature. No weapon was recovered, and the source said there is no current threat to the community.
In light of recent incidents involving shootings at naval facilities, the base was temporarily placed in a state of lockdown as a precaution. The NCIS and FBI are investigating the incident.
The lockdown came just days after a gunman killed three people and injured several others at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The suspect in that case was identified as a Saudi national who was in a flight training program at the station.
On December 4, a sailor at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii shot and killed two people before killing himself, authorities said.
CNN's Ryan Browne and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.