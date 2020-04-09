New Mexico using cell phone data to track movement of people within state and considering more restrictive travel measures

New Mexico is using cell phone data to track the movement of people within the state for information on whether people are abiding by stay-at-home orders, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at a news conference Thursday.
The state wants to screen truckers who are bringing in supplies and take their temperatures but doesn't have enough temperature readers to do so, Lujan Grisham said.
"We're really nervous that this virus will follow travelers into the state," she explained.
The state is using road signage to let travelers from out of state know that many state parks are closed and small communities should not be visited, Lujan Grisham said.
She added she does not want people visiting tribal communities or pueblos and has put up signage to say so, as well as diversions and road blocks.
Lujan Grisham said there is a concern that tourists will overrun small communities, expose them to the virus and buy many supplies needed by residents.
Some tribes have put curfews in place to help dissuade travel of members, Lujan Grisham said.
CNN has reached out to the governor's office for more information on how the cell phone data is being gathered and analyzed.
The Trump administration is in discussions with the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, about how to use Americans' cellphone location data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus, the companies told CNN last month.
Another pair of companies showed this month how tracking location data from phones can be used to monitor the spread of the virus.
X-Mode and Tectonix focused the phones of people who visited the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March -- among them spring breakers who made national news last month when they ignored warnings to practice social distancing despite the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The results of that data, in a striking map posted on Twitter, showed where people went after they visited the beach, spreading out all across the country to major cities including New York and Chicago, possibly bringing the coronavirus with them.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.