A "number of attackers" struck a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.
"Special forces have arrived and blocked the area," ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini said.
An eye-witness near the scene told CNN that they heard sporadic gunfire and that the attack appeared to be ongoing.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, in a text sent to media outlets from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.
Afghan officials did not corroborate the denial and did not provide details about the perpetrators' identities.
A recent series of attacks in the Afghan capital have been claimed by the Islamic State group. On Monday, security forces said they had arrested three senior Islamic State members, according to Reuters.
No casualties have been reported so far from the hospital attack.
The hospital is located in Kabul's police district 13.
This is a developing story.
