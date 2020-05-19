NYPD shuts down a Yeshiva school in session in Brooklyn

New York City's mayor vowed on Tuesday to keep the heat on "underground schools" after the NYPD said it broke up a session of about 60 students at a Yeshiva school in a Brooklyn building.
Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the incident on Twitter Monday, condemning the behavior of the orthodox Jewish school.
"I can't stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We're issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe," he said in the tweet.
The man operating the school heeded officers' instructions to close the school and no enforcement action was taken, according to a statement provided to CNN by the NYPD.
The mayor doubled down in media appearances since, condemning the so-called underground schools and said the NYPD will continue to shut them, he said.
"And if we find them, we'll shut them down, and they won't come back, I assure you. Because if we have to shut down the building itself, we will. But I have heard a lot of reports but there's been very few instances where there was actually evidence," the mayor said in an interview Tuesday on 1010 WINS Radio.
"Look, I respect their desire to continue the work they do, but when other people aren't doing it, they can't do it either. It's just the reality. We don't have school in session in the public schools, we're not allowing any non-essential businesses to open up," Mayor de Blasio said. "I love this city, you love this city, but let's face it, there's a lot of people in New York City who like to create their own rules."
In April, NYPD officers dispersed a large crowd in Brooklyn following a rabbi's funeral. De Blasio condemned the large gathering in a controversial tweet and came under fire for singling out the Jewish community.
The mayor said the gathering for the rabbi's funeral was "absolutely unacceptable" and noted it won't be tolerated.
"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," de Blasio said in tweet. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."
The mayor later apologized and called his words "tough love" and said he's only trying to keep the city safe.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea supported de Blasio after the incident and said the Brooklyn gathering put police officers and others in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.