Officers deploy crowd control agents at protesters outside an ICE building in Portland

Tensions between protesters, federal officers and Portland police escalated Saturday night outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the city.
Protesters gathered at Willamette Park before moving to the ICE building and surrounding neighborhoods, CNN affiliate KATU reported.
About 100 people outside the building were chanting when Federal Protective Service officers came out to face protesters around 10 p.m. local time, KATU reported.
Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were also on scene issuing warnings to the crowd to move away from the federal officers and the ICE building.
Police accused the crowd of throwing rocks and incendiary devices at officers while apologizing to nearby residents for the noise in a series of tweets.
Video from CNN affiliate KPTV captured a smoking canister being tossed and the sound of pepperball shots,
Portland police had warned that "impact weapons, tear gas and/or OC munitions" might be used if the crowd did not move out of roads and stay off the ICE building property.
CNN's Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.