One dead and six wounded in Miami shooting

At least seven people were wounded during a shooting late Friday in Miami, police said.

 Google

One person has died and six others wounded after a shooting late Friday in Miami, police said.

Officers responding to gunshot detection system alerts in Wynwood shortly before midnight found several people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

Some shooting victims arrived at the hospital on their own, Delva said.

One victim was taken to University of Miami Hospital, and six others were at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Delva.

Delva said one person later died and six others were recovering.

The shooting is being investigated, Delva said. Police released no information on a possible suspect or arrests.

Recommended for you

+26
Best crime-comedy movies

Best crime-comedy movies

If you’re looking for the thrill of a crime story with some ample comic relief, look no further than these 25 films. Stacker compiled data on all feature-length crime-comedy movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.