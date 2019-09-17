A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured last week, Seattle police said Monday.
The suspect was arrested shortly after police released a "wanted" sign to regional law enforcement partners, the Seattle Police Department said.
The fatal shooting took place Friday evening inside the Westlake Station downtown, police said.
Police responded to the scene and found three adult male victims who were all transported to the hospital, where one died, Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said. Detectives have not yet said what led to the shooting.
Initial reports indicated there was some kind of dispute or disturbance at the street level that then continued into the station. Investigators did not believe the shooting was random, Jamieson said.
The suspect had fled on foot, police said.
The relationship between the three victims remained unclear.
CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.