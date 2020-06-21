One man was killed and 11 others were injured in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, police said.

A total of 12 people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident that took place on the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave. South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Eleven of those suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This story is developing. More to come.

