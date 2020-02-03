Six passengers on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
All six shooting victims were taken to hospitals, CHP spokesman Steve Loftus said. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.
The shooting took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area, on Interstate 5 near Fort Tejon Road, Loftus said.
The bus was carrying about 40 passengers.
A suspect is in custody, Loftus said. Authorities have not detailed what the motive may be.
