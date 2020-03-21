Six people were killed Friday after a bridge washed away in Indiana, state officials said.
A bridge over Sanes Creek in Franklin County was destroyed after heavy storms led to high water in the region.
"We've had so much water in the last two days, some of these small creeks, they flash flood," said Officer Josh Thomas, a spokesman for the law enforcement division of the state Department of Natural Resources.
First responders arrived at the creek Friday morning after a witness reported hearing cries for help, Thomas said.
Floodwaters had swept off several vehicles off the bridge into the creek, he said.
During a search on Friday, authorities recovered five bodies and a sixth body was found on Saturday morning, the spokesman said.
Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.
CNN's Anna Sturla contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.