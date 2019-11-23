Two words: Baby Yoda.
You don't need to be a Star Wars fan to know about the cutest character to probably ever grace our collective TV screens. This perfect creature has taken the world by storm, after making its debut at the end of the first episode of the new Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."
From it's big ears to its giant black eyes and little wrinkles -- Baby Yoda's cuteness level is up there with babies in Halloween and "Frozen 2" costumes, and the Puppy Bowl.
Just look at it.
: )
The character has been so popular, Hasbro is even making a line of Baby Yoda products and toys. So if you, understandably, cannot get enough of Baby Yoda, you're in luck.
Without further ado, here are just a few of the many memes gracing the internet since Baby Yoda's introduction.
Warning: the inability to stop smiling may occur.
Little Baby Yoda. In a car. That is all.
If Baby Yoda woke us up at 3 a.m., we wouldn't even be mad.
This isn't really a meme but look at it! So small! So pure!
This is what we call a great excuse to look at three photos of Baby Yoda at once.
Scarily accurate and scarily cute.
Everyone, after seeing Baby Yoda for the first time.
BB-8, who? Our hearts belong to this small alien now.
Baby Yoda has even made its way into political memes. That's what we call range.
Corporations are trying to get in on the Baby Yoda action, too, though the alien hasn't commented on whether or not it eats dairy.
It does, however, eat frogs. Just look at it go.
Now you can go about your day filled with joy. You're welcome.